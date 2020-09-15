Earnings Outlook For Brady

Brady (NYSE: BRC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, September 16. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Brady modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.52 on revenue of $249.47 million. In the same quarter last year, Brady reported earnings per share of $0.68 on sales of $295.28 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.53% decrease in the company's earnings per share. Here's how the Brady's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.58 0.63 0.60 EPS Actual 0.47 0.62 0.70 0.68 Revenue Estimate 261.17 M 283.65 M 293.67 M 298.93 M Revenue Actual 265.94 M 276.67 M 286.95 M 295.28 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Brady is scheduled to hold the call at 10:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wjxwm2ir