Recap: Cracker Barrel Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) fell 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 131.48% over the past year to ($0.85), which beat the estimate of ($1.05).

Revenue of $495,065,000 declined by 37.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $478,630,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Cracker Barrel Old hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 15, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kwwmvj6z

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $174.85

Company's 52-week low was at $53.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.72%

Company Description

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. Its restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. Cracker Barrel's biggest input costs are beef, dairy, fruits and vegetables, pork, and poultry. The company purchases its food products from a few different vendors on a cost-plus basis. All restaurants are located in freestanding buildings and include gift shops, which contribute roughly one fourth of total company revenue. Apparel and accessories are the company's biggest revenue generators in the retail segment of the business.