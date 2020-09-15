Recap: Endava Q4 Earnings

Shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.00% over the past year to $0.29.

Revenue of $112,237,000 rose by 18.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $111,230,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.28 and $0.29.

Q1 revenue expected between $123,690,000 and $125,020,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.76

52-week low: $27.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.64%

Company Overview

Endava PLC provides technology solutions. It offers various services such as Agile Transformation, through which the company identify, define, and implement the mix of process, technology, and culture. It also provides Digital Evolution and Automation, Test Automation and Engineering, Cloud, Architecture, Software Engineering, and others. The company offers its services to various industries such as Finance, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecommunication, Media, and Technology, Insurance and Healthcare, and others.