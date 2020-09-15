Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Endava Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.00% over the past year to $0.29.

Revenue of $112,237,000 rose by 18.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $111,230,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.28 and $0.29.

Q1 revenue expected between $123,690,000 and $125,020,000.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.76

52-week low: $27.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.64%

Company Overview

Endava PLC provides technology solutions. It offers various services such as Agile Transformation, through which the company identify, define, and implement the mix of process, technology, and culture. It also provides Digital Evolution and Automation, Test Automation and Engineering, Cloud, Architecture, Software Engineering, and others. The company offers its services to various industries such as Finance, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecommunication, Media, and Technology, Insurance and Healthcare, and others.

 

Related Articles (DAVA)

Earnings Scheduled For September 15, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com