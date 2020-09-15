5 Stocks To Watch For September 15, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $478.63 million before the opening bell. Cracker Barrel shares gained 0.6% to $138.87 in after-hours trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Monday. Deliveries increased 2% to 13,842, while new orders rose 16% to 15,564 homes during the quarter. Lennar shares fell 4% to $75.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $2.66 per share on revenue of $17.55 billion for the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.5% to $237.51 in after-hours trading.

