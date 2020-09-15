5 Stocks To Watch For September 15, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $478.63 million before the opening bell. Cracker Barrel shares gained 0.6% to $138.87 in after-hours trading.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Monday. Deliveries increased 2% to 13,842, while new orders rose 16% to 15,564 homes during the quarter. Lennar shares fell 4% to $75.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $2.66 per share on revenue of $17.55 billion for the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.5% to $237.51 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) raised its guidance for 2021 and 2022 and extended its longer-term growth forecast to 2023. The company’s board also approved a four-for-one stock split. NextEra Energy shares gained 6.5% to $300.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.6% to $488.75 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga