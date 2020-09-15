Earnings Scheduled For September 15, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $478.63 million.
• Endava (NASDAQ:DAVA) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.
• FedEx (NASDAQ:FDX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $17.55 billion.
• ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
