MamaMancini's Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of MamaMancini's Holdings (OTC:MMMB) were flat after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to $0.02, which were in line with the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $10,384,000 rose by 28.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $10,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MamaMancini's Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $2.33

52-week low: $0.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.53%

Company Overview

MamaMancini's Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of a line of all natural, beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce, and other similar Italian products. Its customers are located throughout the United States, with a large concentration in the Northeast and Southeast. The company's distribution channel, includes major retailers such as, Publix, Shop Rite, Sam's Club, Jewel, SaveMarts, Luckys, Lunds/Byerly's, SuperValu, Safeway, Albertsons, Spartan Stores, Bashas, Whole Foods, Shaw's Supermarkets, Kings, Roche Brothers, Key Foods, Stop-n-Shop, Giant Stores, Giant Eagle, AGI Stores, Food Town, Central Grocers, Hy Vee, Topps Supermarkets, Schnuck Markets, Kroger, Shoppers, Marsh's Supermarkets, and King Kullen.