Aspen Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) moved lower by 0.42% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $15,166,000 rose by 46.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Aspen Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 14, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.aspu.com/ir-calendar

Price Action

52-week high: $13.16

52-week low: $4.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.98%

Company Overview

Aspen Group Inc is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. Its only segment being educational delivery operation using a core infrastructure that serves the curriculum and educational delivery needs of its online and campus students regardless of geography.