Recap: Champions Oncology Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 4:23pm
Shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 120.00% year over year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $9,547,000 rose by 41.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,710,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Champions Oncology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 14, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.championsoncology.com/upcoming-events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.89

Company's 52-week low was at $4.02

Price action over last quarter: down 11.45%

Company Overview

Champions Oncology Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in the development and sale of advanced technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The company operates through one segment namely Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) and Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS). Its POS business assists physicians in developing personalized treatment options for their cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The TOS business assists pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process and offers studies or license tumors for use in studies.

 

