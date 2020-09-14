Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Pfizer

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Share:

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) posted Q2 earnings of $3.09 billion, an increase from Q1 of 24.7%. Sales dropped to $11.80 billion, a 1.89% decrease between quarters. Pfizer earned $4.11 billion, and sales totaled $12.03 billion in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Pfizer posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Pfizer is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Pfizer's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Pfizer reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.78/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.66/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Trump Signs Executive Order To Lower US Drug Prices After Negotiations With Drugmakers Fail
Pfizer Seeks FDA Nod To Expand Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
AstraZeneca Resumes Covid Vaccine Trials After Independent Committee Approves Of Safety
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Halt A 'Wake-Up Call,' WHO Says
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline, Sarepta Flags Potential Delay In Gene Therapy Trial
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteer Showed Symptoms Of Rare Neurological Disorder
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com