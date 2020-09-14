Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 9:46am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) - P/E: 4.94
  2. Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) - P/E: 4.86
  3. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NASDAQ: BIO) - P/E: 7.83
  4. Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) - P/E: 3.85
  5. Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) - P/E: 2.48

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.65, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.63. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share at -0.05, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.4. Opiant Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.61, which has decreased by 15.71% compared to Q1, which was 1.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Five Star Senior Living reported earnings per share at 0.1, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.55. Five Star Senior Living does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Cronos Group reported earnings per share at -0.19, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.2. Cronos Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIO + CRON)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Champions + Legends, Proven Media, Bluma, Schwazze, Cronos, Lantern
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Legal Weed? What's That About?
Why Cannabis Is An Afterthought In The Biden-Trump Election
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 24, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com