A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) - P/E: 4.94 Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) - P/E: 4.86 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NASDAQ: BIO) - P/E: 7.83 Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) - P/E: 3.85 Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) - P/E: 2.48

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at -0.65, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.63. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share at -0.05, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.4. Opiant Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.61, which has decreased by 15.71% compared to Q1, which was 1.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Five Star Senior Living reported earnings per share at 0.1, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.55. Five Star Senior Living does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Cronos Group reported earnings per share at -0.19, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.2. Cronos Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.