5 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced plans to acquire British chipmaker Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund, in a deal valued at $40 billion. Nvidia shares surged 5.6% to $514.00 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) announced plans to acquire British chipmaker Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund, in a deal valued at $40 billion. Nvidia shares surged 5.6% to $514.00 in the pre-market trading session. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is set to take over the US operations of video-sharing app TikTok, according to the Wall Street Journal. Oracle shares climbed 12.3% to $64.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor