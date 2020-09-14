5 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced plans to acquire British chipmaker Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund, in a deal valued at $40 billion. Nvidia shares surged 5.6% to $514.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is set to take over the US operations of video-sharing app TikTok, according to the Wall Street Journal. Oracle shares climbed 12.3% to $64.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced plans to acquire Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) in a deal at $21 billion. Gilead shares slipped 1.2% to $64.77 in pre-market trading, while Immunomedics shares gained 106.8% to $87.35 in pre-market trading.
- Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) agreed to sell its Brazilian operations to Ser Educacional in a deal valued at $724 million. Laureate Education shares climbed 9.2% to close at $13.29 on Friday after Adtalem reported the purchase of Walden University from Laureate Education for $1.48 billion in cash.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga