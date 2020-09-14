Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 4:41am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced plans to acquire British chipmaker Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund, in a deal valued at $40 billion. Nvidia shares surged 5.6% to $514.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is set to take over the US operations of video-sharing app TikTok, according to the Wall Street Journal. Oracle shares climbed 12.3% to $64.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced plans to acquire Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) in a deal at $21 billion. Gilead shares slipped 1.2% to $64.77 in pre-market trading, while Immunomedics shares gained 106.8% to $87.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) agreed to sell its Brazilian operations to Ser Educacional in a deal valued at $724 million. Laureate Education shares climbed 9.2% to close at $13.29 on Friday after Adtalem reported the purchase of Walden University from Laureate Education for $1.48 billion in cash.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD + IMMU)

Gilead To Explore Trodelvy Drug Against Different Cancers After $21B Merger With Immunomedics
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Decision Day For Bausch Health, IPO Flow Resumes, Oncology Conference
Report: Gilead Sciences And Cancer Treatment Company Immunomedics In $20B Deal
This Baby Biotech ETF Has Big Potential
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amarin's Vascepa Appeal Hearing, Avid Bioservices' Strong Q1, A Life Sciences Blank Check IPO
3 Top-Performing Active-Equity Funds From Schwab In 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com