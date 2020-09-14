Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ:RUHN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.23 million.

• MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.30 million.

• Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $7.71 million.

• Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.