PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Kroger

There was only one significant earnings report on Friday morning, that being Kroger (NYSE: KR).

Underperformer Since 2016: Kroger made its all-time high in December 2016 at $42.75 and almost matched that high in January 2016, when it peaked at $42.42. While the S&P 500 index has returned 65%, Kroger has had a negative return of 18% over the same time period.

Amazoned In October 2017: Much of the issue's decline in the issue in 2016 and 2017 can be attributed to Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), which decided to directly compete with Kroger when it made one of its rare brick \-and-mortar purchases of Whole Foods Market in June 2017.

The fallout from that transaction sent the issue to a 44-month low of $19.69.

Lows Revisited In July 2019: Kroger did stage a nice rebound off the aforementioned low, reaching $32.74 in September 2018 and reversed course. Over the next 10 months, the issue worked its way down to $20.70 and rebounded once again.

Spared During March Meltdown: Fortunately for shareholders, the issue has been categorized as a “stay at home” stock during the COVID-19 crisis. Aided by a large stake taken by Warren Buffett, the issue held up extremely well during the mayhem in March.

In fact, the issue actually posted a $1 gain in February ($26.86 to $28.13) and nearly a $2 gain in March ($28.13 to $30.12). It has extended its monthly winning streak to seven months in a row, but needs to end September above $35.68 to keep the streak intact.

Q2 Beat: Before Friday's open, the company announced an EPS beat of 18 cents along with a sales beat of $539 million. Also, the company raised its adjusted free cash flow guidance from $1.6-$1.8 billion to $2.5-$2.7 billion and announced a $1 billion buyback of its common stock.

Price Action During Coverage On The Show: Its report came out during the show, so there was live commentary on the issue. As the issue spiked higher, both hosts of the show identified its Sept. 3 high ($37,22) as a key resistance level for the issue to clear in order to sustain the rally. However, sellers stepped ahead of that level in premarket trading as the rally stalled at $36.75.

Price Action During The Regular Session: The issue relinquished most of its gain during the remainder of the premarket session and barley opened in the green at $35 versus Thursday’s close of $34.74. The open was very close to the high for the session as the issue peaked at $35.12 and reversed course.

The ensuing decline took the issue in the red by nearly a dollar declining to $33.80. It rebounded back towards the high for the session and closed at $34.37.

