Kroger: Q2 Earnings Insights

September 11, 2020 8:38am   Comments
Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) rose 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 65.91% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $30,489,000,000 higher by 8.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,950,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Kroger said it sees FY20 adjusted EPS of $3.20-$3.30.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 11, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/kr/mediaframe/40460/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.22

Company's 52-week low was at $23.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.11%

Company Profile

Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,757 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2019. Around 82% of stores have pharmacies, while over half also sell fuel. The company also operated more than 300 fine jewelry stores at the end of fiscal 2019. Kroger features a leading private-label offering and manufactures around a third of its own-brand units (and 42% of its grocery own-label assortment) itself, in 35 food production plants nationwide. Kroger is a top-two grocer in 90% of its major markets (as of late 2019, according to Planet Retail and Edge Retail Insight data cited by the company). Virtually all of Kroger's sales come from the United States.

 

