5 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $29.84 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 1.1% to $35.11 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter on Thursday. Oracle shares gained 3.2% to $59.15 in the after-hours trading session. Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The chain also declined to issue forecast for fiscal 2020. Dave & Buster's shares fell 1.8% to $17.69 in the after-hours trading session.

