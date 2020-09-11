Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 11, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2020 4:38am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $29.84 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares rose 1.1% to $35.11 in after-hours trading.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter on Thursday. Oracle shares gained 3.2% to $59.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The chain also declined to issue forecast for fiscal 2020. Dave & Buster's shares fell 1.8% to $17.69 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. Zumiez shares jumped 9.1% to $27.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) posted a lower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, with sales exceeding expectations. Chewy shares slipped 2.8% to $58.05 in the after-hours trading session.

