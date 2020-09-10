Zumiez: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) rose 7.19% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 180.56% over the past year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $250,392,000 up by 9.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $234.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2jpg4qfy

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $35.68

52-week low: $13.13

Price action over last quarter: down 5.09%

Company Description

Zumiez Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer engaged in the sale of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods. The company provides merchandise with cultural elements coming from fashion, music, art and from action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. The company operates under the brands Zumiez and Blue Tomato, and through both physical stores and websites. Most of the company's stores are located in the U.S., with the rest in Canada and Europe. The U.S. market contributes to the majority of the company's revenue.