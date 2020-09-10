Market Overview

USA Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2020 5:54pm   Comments
Shares of USA Technologies (OTC:USAT) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 63.64% over the past year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $32,645,000 decreased by 14.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,930,000.

Looking Ahead

USA Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

USA Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jk4jhrgy

Technicals

52-week high: $9.15

Company's 52-week low was at $3.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.93%

Company Profile

USA Technologies Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Connect, ePort Cashless Hardware, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and Two-Tier Pricing Program. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement and arcade.

 

