Net 1 UEPS Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) moved higher by 1.82% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 0.00% over the past year to ($0.22), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $25,978,000 decreased by 63.50% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $32,160,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.45

52-week low: $2.70

Price action over last quarter: down 0.61%

Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc is a South Africa-based company that provides payment solutions, transaction processing solutions, and financial technologies. The company operates through three segments. The South Africa transaction processing segment primarily comprises a welfare benefit distribution service provided to the South African government and transaction processing services for retailers, utilities, and others. The international transaction processing segment primarily consists of the company's operations in South Korea that involve providing payment-processing services. The financial inclusion and applied technologies segment provides short-term loans, smart card accounts, and other services. The company derives its revenue primarily from the South African and South Korean markets.