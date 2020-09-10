RF Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) decreased 2.63% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 81.82% year over year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $9,544,000 declined by 38.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $10,640,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

RF Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 10, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1357045&tp_key=3de5cafc52

Price Action

52-week high: $8.89

Company's 52-week low was at $3.31

Price action over last quarter: down 20.31%

Company Description

RF Industries Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. The company operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of its subsidiaries. The company has its operations in United States, Canada, Israel, and Mexico.