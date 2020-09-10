Recap: Dave & Buster's Enter Q2 Earnings

Shares of Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) decreased 0.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 237.78% over the past year to ($1.24), which beat the estimate of ($1.39).

Revenue of $50,833,000 decreased by 85.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $80,930,000.

Guidance

Dave & Buster's Enter hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141393

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $48.80

52-week low: $4.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.28%

Company Overview

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. The play division includes amusement, simulation, and video games, accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Food and beverage accounts for the rest. About one third of food and beverage revenue comes from alcoholic drinks, with the rest coming from food and nonalcoholic beverages.