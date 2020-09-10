Farmer Bros: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) fell 14.63% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 9.62% over the past year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.39).
Revenue of $81,083,000 decreased by 42.92% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $89,650,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Sep 10, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ugsarwnu
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $17.38
52-week low: $4.70
Price action over last quarter: down 30.58%
Company Profile
Farmer Bros Co is engaged in manufacturing, wholesaling, and distributing coffee, tea, and culinary products to food-service establishments and retailers in the United States. The company's customers include restaurants, hotels, offices, casinos, convenience stores, healthcare facilities and other food-service providers. The company's product categories consist of roast and ground coffee, frozen liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas, culinary products, spices, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. The products are sold under the brands of Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan and China Mist.
