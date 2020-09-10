Farmer Bros: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) fell 14.63% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 9.62% over the past year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $81,083,000 decreased by 42.92% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $89,650,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ugsarwnu

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.38

52-week low: $4.70

Price action over last quarter: down 30.58%

Company Profile

Farmer Bros Co is engaged in manufacturing, wholesaling, and distributing coffee, tea, and culinary products to food-service establishments and retailers in the United States. The company's customers include restaurants, hotels, offices, casinos, convenience stores, healthcare facilities and other food-service providers. The company's product categories consist of roast and ground coffee, frozen liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas, culinary products, spices, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. The products are sold under the brands of Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan and China Mist.