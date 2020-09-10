Market Overview

Recap: Chewy Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2020 5:33pm   Comments
Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) decreased 1.41% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 61.90% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $1,700,000,000 higher by 47.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,690,000,000.

Outlook

Chewy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Chewy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 10, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chewy.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2403720&sessionid=1&key=65199888AA2895BBD3FDA06517B783D3&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $74.84

52-week low: $20.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.86%

Company Overview

Chewy Inc is an online destination for pet parents. It is comprising of pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, other pet-health products, and pet services. The company through its website and mobile applications, offers including Dry Food, Wet Food, Prescription Food, Human Grade, Food Toppings, and Frozen Food among others.

 

