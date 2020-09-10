Recap: Chewy Q2 Earnings
Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) decreased 1.41% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 61.90% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.16).
Revenue of $1,700,000,000 higher by 47.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,690,000,000.
Outlook
Chewy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Chewy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Sep 10, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chewy.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2403720&sessionid=1&key=65199888AA2895BBD3FDA06517B783D3®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Price Action
52-week high: $74.84
52-week low: $20.62
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.86%
Company Overview
Chewy Inc is an online destination for pet parents. It is comprising of pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, other pet-health products, and pet services. The company through its website and mobile applications, offers including Dry Food, Wet Food, Prescription Food, Human Grade, Food Toppings, and Frozen Food among others.
Posted-In: Earnings