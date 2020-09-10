A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

WVS Financial (NASDAQ: WVFC) - P/E: 9.9 GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) - P/E: 5.72 Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) - P/E: 6.19 Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ: FBSS) - P/E: 8.68 Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) - P/E: 2.77

This quarter, WVS Financial experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.41 in Q4 and is now 0.35. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.99%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter’s yield of 2.98%.

Most recently, GAMCO Investors reported earnings per share at 0.42, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.38. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 0.7%, which has increased by 0.01% from 0.69% last quarter.

Unity Bancorp has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.47, which has decreased by 4.08% compared to Q1, which was 0.49. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 2.42%, which has decreased by 0.3% from 2.72% last quarter.

Fauquier Bankshares saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.37 in Q1 to 0.42 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.49%, which has decreased by 0.58% from 4.07% in the previous quarter.

Sterling Bancorp’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.07, whereas in Q1, they were at -0.56. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.55%, which has increased by 0.14% from last quarter’s yield of 0.41%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.