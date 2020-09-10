5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) - P/E: 9.44 QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) - P/E: 1.69 Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ: GPP) - P/E: 3.97 Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) - P/E: 4.37 Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) - P/E: 3.85

Most recently, Delek Logistics Partners reported earnings per share at 1.18, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.76. Its most recent dividend yield is at 14.0%, which has decreased by 24.7% from 38.7% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, QEP Resources experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.21 in Q1 and is now -0.06. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.02%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter’s yield of 2.95%.

Green Plains Partners’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.43, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.44. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.23%, which has decreased by 3.67% from 9.9% in the previous quarter.

Noble Midstream Partners has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.53, which has decreased by 60.15% compared to Q1, which was 1.33. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.88%, which has decreased by 4.66% from last quarter’s yield of 13.54%.

This quarter, Talos Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.27 in Q1 and is now -0.45. Talos Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.