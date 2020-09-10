5 Stocks To Watch For September 10, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $9.19 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 1.1% to $57.55 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: RH) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects to reach 20% adjusted operating margin in FY20. RH shares climbed 14.2% to $366.50 in the after-hours trading session. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales also missed estimates. GameStop shares tumbled 10.5% to $6.58 in the after-hours trading session.

