Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.05 million.

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (AMEX:BIOX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $49.82 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $9.19 billion.

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.39 per share on revenue of $95.76 million.

• BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $13.24 million.

• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $89.65 million.

• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.20 million.

• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $581.71 million.

• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.64 million.

• Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $32.16 million.

• Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $57.84 million.

• Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $184.50 million.

• Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $226.54 million.