Zscaler: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2020 6:07pm   Comments
Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) moved lower by 1.63% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 28.57% year over year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $125,887,000 up by 46.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $118,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 09, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tf6fvuun

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $163.80

52-week low: $35.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.00%

Company Overview

Zscaler is a security-as-a-service firm that offers its customers cloud-delivered solutions for protecting user devices and data. The firm leverages its position in 150 colocation data centers to deliver traditionally appliance-based security functionality, such as firewalls and sandboxes, as a completely cloud-native platform. The firm focuses on large enterprise customers and offers two primary product suites: Zscaler Internet Access, which securely connects users to externally managed application and websites (such as Salesforce and Google), and Zscaler Private Access, which securely connects users to internally managed applications. Both product suites encompass a broad gamut of capabilities situated across the traditional security stack.

 

