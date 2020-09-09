Concrete Pumping Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) rose 2.89% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 20.00% year over year to $0.04, which were in line with the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $77,131,000 declined by 1.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $79,740,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 09, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141282

Price Action

52-week high: $6.10

52-week low: $1.82

Price action over last quarter: down 11.42%

Company Overview

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segment includes U.S. Concrete Pumping; U.K. Operations; U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment.