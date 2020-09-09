Recap: AeroVironment Q1 Earnings

Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 40.54% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $87,450,000 higher by 0.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $80,480,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AeroVironment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 09, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n6kad2i4

Technicals

52-week high: $87.00

52-week low: $45.00

Price action over last quarter: down 3.90%

Company Description

AeroVironment Inc supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, and other related services to government agencies (within the United States Department of Defense). The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide "eyes in the sky" without needing an actual person, or driver, in the sky. Additionally, it supplies charging and power-down systems and services for electric vehicles. Commercial, consumer, and government customers help produce sales in the energy space.