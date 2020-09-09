Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Tiffany

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2020
Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) posted a 156.64% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 34.49% over the previous quarter to $747.10 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Tiffany is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q1, Tiffany brought in $555.50 million in sales but lost $105.40 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Tiffany’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, Tiffany posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Tiffany, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Tiffany reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.32/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.19/share.

