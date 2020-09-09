5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) - P/E: 9.64 Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) - P/E: 4.67 China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) - P/E: 8.17 Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) - P/E: 8.27 AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) - P/E: 3.45

This quarter, Preformed Line Products experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.74 in Q1 and is now 2.11. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.58%, which has decreased by 0.62% from last quarter’s yield of 2.2%.

Capital Product Partners has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.46, which has increased by 31.43% compared to Q1, which was 0.35. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.88%, which has decreased by 8.16% from 14.04% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, China Yuchai Intl experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.21 in Q1 and is now 0.85. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.71%, which has increased by 2.71% from 6.0% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Hollysys Automation experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.23 in Q3 and is now 0.04. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.13% from 0.87% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, AerCap Holdings experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 2.14 in Q1 and is now 1.92. AerCap Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.