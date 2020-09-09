Market Overview

Recap: MasterCraft Boat Q4 Earnings

September 09, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Shares of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 111.76% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $51,094,000 decreased by 58.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $36,820,000.

Outlook

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 09, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7awjpj5

Price Action

52-week high: $23.53

Company's 52-week low was at $4.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 118.22%

Company Overview

MasterCraft Boat Holdings designs, manufactures, and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats. The company is based in the United States and operates in two brand-specific segments. The MasterCraft segment generates most of the company's revenue and includes inboard boats for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. The NauticStar segment includes outboard boats for fishing and recreational boating. Most of the company's sales are made in North America.

 

