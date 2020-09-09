5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: AZN) disclosed that it has temporarily halted the advanced trials of its COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a review of safety data by an independent committee. AstraZeneca shares dropped 8.1% to $50.30 in the after-hours trading session. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Sales at company-owned stores declined 51% year over year to $287.2 million, while direct-to-consumer sales surged 155% to $554.3 million. Lululemon shares dropped 6.2% to $328.00 in the after-hours trading session.

