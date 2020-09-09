5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $828.91 million before the opening bell. American Eagle shares gained 1.5% to $13.40 in after-hours trading.
- AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) disclosed that it has temporarily halted the advanced trials of its COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a review of safety data by an independent committee. AstraZeneca shares dropped 8.1% to $50.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Sales at company-owned stores declined 51% year over year to $287.2 million, while direct-to-consumer sales surged 155% to $554.3 million. Lululemon shares dropped 6.2% to $328.00 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting RH (NYSE: RH) to have earned $3.40 per share on revenue of $704.05 million for the latest quarter. RH will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares slipped 0.3% to $311.00 in after-hours trading.
- Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) reported upbeat earnings and sales for the second quarter. However, the company’s billing growth slowed in the quarter. Slack shares tumbled 18.7% to $23.85 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga