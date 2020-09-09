Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2020 4:43am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $828.91 million before the opening bell. American Eagle shares gained 1.5% to $13.40 in after-hours trading.
  • AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) disclosed that it has temporarily halted the advanced trials of its COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a review of safety data by an independent committee. AstraZeneca shares dropped 8.1% to $50.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Sales at company-owned stores declined 51% year over year to $287.2 million, while direct-to-consumer sales surged 155% to $554.3 million. Lululemon shares dropped 6.2% to $328.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting RH (NYSE: RH) to have earned $3.40 per share on revenue of $704.05 million for the latest quarter. RH will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares slipped 0.3% to $311.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) reported upbeat earnings and sales for the second quarter. However, the company’s billing growth slowed in the quarter. Slack shares tumbled 18.7% to $23.85 in the after-hours trading session.

