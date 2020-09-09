Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2020 4:01am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $828.91 million.

• HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Applied Genetic Tech (NASDAQ:AGTC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.92 million.

• General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.75 million.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $327.39 million.

• MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $36.82 million.

• Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $136.08 million.

• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $52.35 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $80.48 million.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $704.05 million.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $79.74 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $35.59 million.

• Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $81.41 million.

• Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EPM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.
• Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $35.22 million.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.50 million.

• MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $45.07 million.

• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $45.10 million.• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.64 million.

• Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.27 million.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $299.23 million.

• Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $118.55 million.

 

Related Articles (AEO + AGTC)

American Eagle Outfitters's Earnings Outlook
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Mallinckrodt FDA Decision, Conference Presentations
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com