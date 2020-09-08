Phreesia: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) fell 6.17% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.55% over the past year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $35,009,000 rose by 13.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,620,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $34.85

52-week low: $16.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.84%

Company Profile

Phreesia Inc offers healthcare provider organizations a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. Its solutions cover several areas including Allergy, Cardiology, Dermatology, Family Medicine, Neurology and Oncology among others. The Phreesia Platform offers the following solutions to its clients: registration solutions, patient activation solutions, revenue cycle solutions, clinical support solutions, appointment solutions, and life sciences solutions.