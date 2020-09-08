SeaChange International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) fell 11.93% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 566.67% year over year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $4,995,000 declined by 73.45% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,980,000.

Looking Ahead

SeaChange International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SeaChange International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 08, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/scc/mediaframe/40319/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $4.98

Company's 52-week low was at $1.25

Price action over last quarter: down 33.71%

Company Overview

SeaChange International Inc is a provider of multiscreen video solutions for television service providers, telecommunications companies, satellite operators, and media companies. The business has two product areas: multiscreen video back office and advertising and video gateway software solutions. The firm's solutions facilitate aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content for its customers. The company derives revenue from sales of hardware, software, systems, and services in multiple-element arrangements. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest in the Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions.