General Motors: Price Over Earnings Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2020 10:42am   Comments
Looking into the current session, General Motors Inc. (NYSE: GM) shares are trading at $32.25, after a 7.46% spike. Moreover, over the past month, the stock spiked by 13.08%, but in the past year, fell by 18.27%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

The stock is currently higher from its 52 week low by 125.12%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Auto Manufacturers stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 85.45 in the Auto Manufacturers industry, General Motors Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 28.57. Shareholders might be inclined to think that they might perform worse than its industry peers. It’s also possible that the stock is undervalued.

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may not be able to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

