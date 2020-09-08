Tuesday's Market Minute: Data To Watch During A Shortened Week

Futures traders will be waiting for everything from central bank activity to closely watched economic data this week. Let’s begin with how after the better-than-expected monthly jobs data last week Friday, the focus on jobs will continue – we have the JOLTS numbers on Wednesday and weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday.

Also, due out later in the week, will be the important economic data inflation numbers PPI and CPI. While the Fed has been extremely transparent and many are not expecting any surprises next week when we hear from the FOMC, this week central bank activity will be a major focal point – the Bank of Canada meets tomorrow and the European Central Bank on Thursday with more expected unknowns. Investors and traders also are anticipating the US/China relations with President Trump discussing decoupling and trade concerns back on the table.

And last but not least, big tech will be a focal point for investors as we begin the trading week with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) taking a hit this morning and weighing on the tech-heavy /NQ. Investors are expressing disappointment after the company was not included in the list of new names to enter the SP500 Index. The big question now for traders is whether we’re merely seeing profit-taking after a nice run-up, or the start of a longer downward move.

