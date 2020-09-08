China Online Education: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 205.26% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $69,846,000 higher by 35.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $67,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $74,309,000 and $75,300,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 08, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/coe/mediaframe/40243/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.19

Company's 52-week low was at $4.02

Price action over last quarter: down 21.89%

Company Description

China Online Education Group is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.