5 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $842.49 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares dropped 4.4% to close at $361.41 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $842.49 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares dropped 4.4% to close at $361.41 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to have earned $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion for the latest quarter. Casey's will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares declined 1% to close at $176.05 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CASY) to have earned $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion for the latest quarter. Casey's will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares declined 1% to close at $176.05 on Friday. Grifols SA – ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) announced plans to acquire Alkahest Inc, for $146 million on a debt-free basis. Grifols shares declined 2% to close at $15.40 on Friday.

