5 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2020 3:38am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For September 8, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $842.49 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares dropped 4.4% to close at $361.41 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to have earned $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion for the latest quarter. Casey's will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares declined 1% to close at $176.05 on Friday.
  • Grifols SA – ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) announced plans to acquire Alkahest Inc, for $146 million on a debt-free basis. Grifols shares declined 2% to close at $15.40 on Friday.

  • After the markets close, ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion. ABM shares gained 0.1% to $38.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $325.37 million after the closing bell. Calavo Growers shares slipped 0.9% to close at $62.78 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

