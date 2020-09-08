Earnings Scheduled For September 8, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $67.54 million.

• General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.75 million.

• NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $26.46 million.

• Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $15.17 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $118.84 million.

• Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $325.37 million.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $946.63 million.

• HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $171.28 million.

• Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $842.49 million.

• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $31.43 million.

• SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.98 million.

• Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $209.10 million.