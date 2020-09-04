Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cooper Companies Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2020 2:57pm   Comments
Share:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

The Cooper Companies operates two units: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. Accounting for approximately 75% of total sales, CooperVision is the second-largest player in the oligopolistic contact lens market. Over 50% of CooperVision's sales are in international territories.

The second unit, CooperSurgical, develops and manufactures diagnostic and surgical products for gynecologists and obstetricians, including the Paragard IUD, which Cooper acquired from Teva in 2017.

The Cooper Companies shares were trading up 6.09% at $326.45 on Friday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $365.68 and a 52-week low of $236.68.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COO)

55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie In-licenses I-Mab's Cancer Drug, Savara Pulls The Plug On Cystic Fibrosis Study
5 Stocks To Watch For September 4, 2020
Cooper Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, GSK Begin Phase 1/2 Coronavirus Vaccine Study, Fulgent Strikes COVID-19 Testing Deal, New Data From Novavax
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com