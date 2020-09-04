5 Stocks To Watch For September 4, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong sales outlook for the third quarter. Broadcom shares slipped 2.3% to $344.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) agreed to acquire Softex Indonesia for $1.2 billion in cash. Kimberly-Clark shares rose 0.2% to $152.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter. Yext shares gained 4.1% to $18.25 in the after-hours trading session.

