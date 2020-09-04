5 Stocks To Watch For September 4, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong sales outlook for the fourth quarter. Broadcom shares slipped 2.3% to $344.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) agreed to acquire Softex Indonesia for $1.2 billion in cash. Kimberly-Clark shares rose 0.2% to $152.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued upbeat earnings forecast for the current quarter. Yext shares gained 4.1% to $18.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) reported the acquisition of two automotive dealerships in the Southeast. LMP Automotive shares surged 14.1% to $15.30 in after-hours trading.
- Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. Cooper Companies shares climbed 3.7% to $318.00 in the after-hours trading session.
