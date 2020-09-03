Broadcom: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) increaed 1.68% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.65% year over year to $5.40, which beat the estimate of $5.24.

Revenue of $5,821,000,000 rose by 5.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,760,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Broadcom hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 03, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tadikrv6

Price Action

52-week high: $378.96

52-week low: $155.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.59%

Company Profile

Broadcom--the combined entity of Broadcom and Avago--boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets. Avago focused primarily on radio frequency filters and amplifiers used in high-end smartphones, such as the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, in addition to an assortment of solutions for wired infrastructure, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets. Legacy Broadcom targeted networking semiconductors, such as switch and physical layer chips, broadband products (such as television set-top box processors), and connectivity chips that handle standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The company has acquired Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec's enterprise security business to bolster its offerings in infrastructure software and security.