Charles & Colvard: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) increased 4.41% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 500.00% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $4,430,000 decreased by 41.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,600,000.

Guidance

Charles & Colvard hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/346/36419

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $1.66

Company's 52-week low was at $0.60

Price action over last quarter: Unchanged 0.00%

Company Overview

Charles & Colvard Ltd manufactures, markets and distributes finished jewellery which also includes moissanite gemstone in the jewellery market. The company sells jewels through two operating segments namely Online Channels segment and Traditional segment.