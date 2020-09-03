Oxford Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 120.65% over the past year to ($0.38), which beat the estimate of ($0.61).

Revenue of $191,988,000 declined by 36.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,570,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141170

Technicals

52-week high: $80.55

52-week low: $30.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.50%

Company Description

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets and distributes products under the brand name called Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets and distributes upscale collections of women's and girl's dresses, sportswear and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.