DocuSign Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Subscription Revenue $323.6M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2020 4:18pm   Comments
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share on Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 8 cents. This is an increase over earnings of 1 cent per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $342.20 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $318.57 million by 7.42%. This is a 45.24% increase over sales of $235.61 million the same period last year.

DocuSign reported subscription revenue at $323.6 million for the second quarter.

The company sees third-quarter sales $358 million to $362 million versus $335.11 million estimate and sees fiscal year 2021 sales $1.384 billion to $1.388 billion versus $1.32 billion estimate.

DocuSign shares closed down 8.7% to $242 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $290.23 and a 52-week low of $45.52.

Related Links:

Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Docusign

Docusign's COVID-19 Quarantine Benefits Could Last Longer, But Not Enough To Move BofA From Sidelines

