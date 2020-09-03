Market Overview

ROCE Insights For JPMorgan Chase

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Looking at Q2, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) earned $5.57 billion, a 78.59% increase from the preceding quarter. JPMorgan Chase also posted a total of $33.82 billion in sales, a 16.33% increase since Q1. JPMorgan Chase earned $3.12 billion, and sales totaled $29.07 billion in Q1.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in JPMorgan Chase’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. In Q2, JPMorgan Chase posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows JPMorgan Chase is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For JPMorgan Chase, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings Recap

JPMorgan Chase reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.38/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.04/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

